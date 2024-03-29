5 Apps To Learn Magic And Card Tricks

With over a million downloads on the Google Play Store, Learn Magic Tricks: Easy & Fun is easily one of the go-to magic tutorial apps for Android, and rightfully so. It supports three skill levels (Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced) to accommodate your current proficiency, all while giving you access to higher-level content once you're ready for the challenge.

When it comes to tricks, Learn Magic Tricks features over 1,000 tutorials across four magic types (card, coin, hand, and illusion). That means you can find an array of tricks, from beginner ones like making a pen vanish and reappear to advanced tricks like drawing a spectator's chosen card from a shuffled deck. You can also easily search for what you want to learn as the app neatly organizes the tutorials into categories like food, levitation, and matchbox tricks. If, however, you don't want to sort through all the tutorials yourself, there's a Course section that can walk you through different tricks lesson by lesson. Another cool feature of Learn Magic Tricks is streaks. Sort of like Duolingo, it encourages you to watch a video every day and gives you rewards as you complete more tutorials.

Most of the tutorials in the app are curated from your favorite magician YouTubers, and you can readily switch over to their YouTube channel right from the app if you wish. It's important to keep in mind that while the app is free to download and use, it does have full-screen ads that pop out randomly. You have to subscribe to the premium version to remove the ads and get access to other features like personalized content and widgets.