This New Harbor Freight Kit Is A No-Brainer For At-Home Auto Testing

Regarding automotive work, one of the trickiest areas to diagnose and repair is the electrical system. Not only do electrical tools tend to cost a lot of money, but working on electrical systems is complex and requires special training. Luckily, the Maddox Back Probe Kit addresses one of those issues by providing a quality diagnostic tool for $14.99.

Back probes are used to test electrical connections. You attach the wire leads to a multimeter — if you aren't sure how to use a multimeter, here's a handy guide. Then, you use the sharp end to probe wires and connections. You can use back probes to pierce electrical wires without stripping them or probe electrical connections that you otherwise wouldn't be able to reach. Your multimeter will read resistance, load, and voltage output depending on your device settings and the electrical component.

The Maddox kit features 22 pieces, including two multimeter leads and various color-coded probes. Leads are insulated and rated for testing up to 30 volts, meaning you can use this kit on cars and other low-voltage machinery. Some customers even report using the kit to diagnose residential HVAC issues, while Harbor Freight advertises the set as ideal for testing automotive components like fuel injectors, sensors, and wiring harnesses.

When compared to other budget and professional sets, the Maddox kit comes out ahead. It's priced lower than many entry-level options on Amazon and falls far below the average cost of pro-tier tools. Finally, the Maddox kit is well-rated by Harbor Freight customers. It features 4.7/5 stars, and many users celebrate the set for its versatility, high quality, and affordable price. Considering competitor prices, user reviews, and real-world applications, this Harbor Freight kit could be a no-brainer for at-home auto testing and DIYers of all types.