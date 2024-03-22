What Brand Is Harbor Freight's Tool Box Liner & How Much Does It Cost?

Some hand tools offer a limited warranty, while others advertise a lifetime guarantee; regardless, where and how you store your equipment matters. If you've amassed a sizeable collection of sockets, wrenches, pliers, hammers, screwdrivers, and bits over the years, you likely also have a toolbox. These toolboxes come in different forms, like rolling carts, chests, and truck-mounted storage containers. While these are all great options for helping to preserve and protect your investment, there's one more step you might've missed: a liner. Liners help keep tools in place inside the drawer, reduce vibration noise, and help prevent rust from exposure to moisture.

Liners are typically made from rubber or vinyl and designed to lay across the bottom of drawers in a toolbox. Harbor Freight, the popular hardware chain, offers plenty of options for liners, such as nonslip and mesh, in various sizes up to 22 in x 118 in. For those unfamiliar with who owns Harbor Freight Tools and how the company got started, it's family-operated. It began small but has grown into a very respected name in hardware.