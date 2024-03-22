What Brand Is Harbor Freight's Tool Box Liner & How Much Does It Cost?
Some hand tools offer a limited warranty, while others advertise a lifetime guarantee; regardless, where and how you store your equipment matters. If you've amassed a sizeable collection of sockets, wrenches, pliers, hammers, screwdrivers, and bits over the years, you likely also have a toolbox. These toolboxes come in different forms, like rolling carts, chests, and truck-mounted storage containers. While these are all great options for helping to preserve and protect your investment, there's one more step you might've missed: a liner. Liners help keep tools in place inside the drawer, reduce vibration noise, and help prevent rust from exposure to moisture.
Liners are typically made from rubber or vinyl and designed to lay across the bottom of drawers in a toolbox. Harbor Freight, the popular hardware chain, offers plenty of options for liners, such as nonslip and mesh, in various sizes up to 22 in x 118 in. For those unfamiliar with who owns Harbor Freight Tools and how the company got started, it's family-operated. It began small but has grown into a very respected name in hardware.
Harbor Freight toolbox liner brand and features
Harbor Freight's toolbox liners are all from the U.S. General brand, which you might not have seen elsewhere. Other hardware stores don't offer this brand because U.S. General is a Harbor Freight-exclusive brand made in California. U.S. General offers a range of products, including tool carts, organizers, accessories, roll cabs, and toolbox liners. The largest liner is a 22 in x 118 nonslip smooth design for $13.99 that offers extra material for larger drawers to ensure adequate coverage.
There are also two smaller options, 18 in x 72 in and 16 in x 22 in, in the nonslip variety for $5.99 and $3.99, respectively. There is also an 18 in x 72 in nonslip mesh liner for $5.99, which features a texture that helps reduce tool movement noise with additional padding. All four products have overwhelmingly positive reviews ranging from 96% to 98% approval. Some customers noted the material was heavy enough to remain in place, the material was of higher quality than products purchased elsewhere, and the pre-sized width made installation more straightforward.
