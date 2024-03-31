5 Signs You Might Need To Replace Tie Rods On Your Vehicle

Unless your vehicle was in an accident or went through a really nasty pothole, the tie rods will emit telltale symptoms of damage before failing. The first symptom is excessive freeplay in the steering wheel, particularly when turning. If you feel a noticeable lag from the front wheels to move when turning the steering wheel, that could also point to damaged tie rods. Meanwhile, bad tie rods could result in unnecessary vibrations as well. If you feel the steering wheel shake or vibrate when accelerating or turning a corner, it's a good idea to check the tie rods for damage or excessive play.

Uneven tire wear could also point to failing tie rods. Excessive or uneven tire wear usually means the wheel alignment is out of whack, but if your car has lousy tie rods, it could alter the wheel alignment when driving and lead to tire wear. That also means you may need to buy new tires sooner rather than later.

Christian Delbert/Shutterstock

Finally, clunking noises in the front of the undercarriage while driving, or creaking noises when going over humps, bumps, or road undulations are symptoms of failing tie rods. It's unsafe to drive a car with steering or suspension issues, so make sure to take your vehicle to a mechanic or garage if the tie rods need replacing.

It typically costs under $100 to about $400 in labor and parts to replace broken tie rods on the average vehicle. It's not cheap to fix them, but it's a small price for your peace of mind.