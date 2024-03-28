Ambient Computing Explained: What's It All About?

Technology has transformed daily life with increasingly more sophisticated and intelligent tools. The advances made in connected smart devices with complex sensors and expansive voice command features make a modern home the realization of science fiction from decades past. The concept of networked devices that communicate with each other over the Internet is called IoT (The Internet of Things). According to Oracle, upwards of 7 billion IoT gadgets are currently in operation, with an expectation of 22 billion in 2025.

So, is ambient computing considered part of the IoT, or are they separate technologies? Ambient computing differs from IoT as it describes devices that run in the background and make decisions based on the information received. IoT products like smart bulbs you can control via an application on your smartphone only use ambient computing if the bulbs sense darkness and light up on their own. The two concepts work in tandem, but the difference is that ambient computing acts on the information it receives, making autonomous decisions.

While the technology is very impressive, some cautious observers can't help but wonder if this is leading toward some form of dystopian future. At the very least, there are some worries about privacy, with mega-corporations eager to gobble up personal data.