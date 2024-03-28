Makita Chainsaw Vs. Pole Saw: Which Tool Better Suits Your Needs

Chainsaws and pole saws both operate in similar ways, yet their uses are fundamentally different. If you're new to the world of power tools, you may be wondering which tool is the right pick for the job at hand. In this comparison guide, we'll be uncovering the key differences between each saw type, when you might use one, and the benefits you can gain from each type. All information in this article is provided by experts in the field (a detailed description of our methodology can be found at the end of this article).

Makita is one of the leading brands in the power tools industry, operating 123 service bases in its home country of Japan. Since its first cordless drill in 1978, it has become one of the largest manufacturers of cordless power tools across the world, selling products in 170 countries. One of the company's groundbreaking developments was LXT (Lithium-Ion Xtreme Technology), first introduced in 2005, which was largely responsible for the transition from gas-powered to electric tools.

Although Makita does still offer some gas-powered chainsaws and pole saws, the majority of its saws utilize its innovative cordless technology. But which is the most appropriate for your work? Let's explore what each type of saw has to offer so you can make a smart buying choice from the power tools giant.