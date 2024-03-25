5 Ways To Customize Your iPhone Photo Memories (And Why You Should)

For many iPhone users, it is normal for media like photos and videos to take up a lot of space on our devices. From capturing our most significant life moments to the everyday joys of life, taking photos and videos can be one of the most interesting things we can do with our iPhones. Because of this, it's unsurprising that Apple takes it a step further by introducing the Memories feature on its native Photos app.

While it's easy to send a photo via AirDrop or share an entire Album with other iPhone users, some moments call for some extra effort. But if you don't want to upload your photos to a social media app, lack the bandwidth to learn a new editing software, or just don't have the energy to combine videos on your iPhone, there is a way you can get the same experience for less effort through the Memories app.

Apple's Photos app automatically curates collections of photos and videos from your library that it believes are significant. While there's no straightforward button to manually create Memories from scratch, you can explore the different mixes that your Photos app creates for you, make a few tweaks to make them feel more interesting or personal, or begin crafting a new Memory from there. So, if you're curious about all the ways to make use of the Memories feature, here are some tips.