Neuralink Video Shows First Human Recipient Using 'Telepathy' To Play Game

A few weeks ago, Elon Musk announced Telepathy as the first product of Neuralink, a company that is developing implantable brain-computer interfaces (BCI) with lofty curative ambitions. "Enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking," Musk wrote in the post. On Wednesday, the company released a video in which the first Neuralink recipient, a quadriplegic 29-year-old, can be seen controlling chess moves on a laptop using thought.

Noland Arbaugh, who suffered a serious accident that took away his mobility from below the shoulders, signed up as one of the first Neuralink volunteers soon after the company received its FDA approval to conduct human trials. Earlier this year, Musk said that the first Neuralink recipient was "recovering well," without revealing any further detail about their identity. Today's live stream marked the first time Neuralink's BCI was shown in action with a human recipient.

So far, it seems Arbaugh is doing fine without any adverse physical or neurological complications — he even joked about cosplaying as Professor X, a famed Marvel comics character known for his extraordinary telepathic superpowers. "I don't want people to think that this is the end of the journey, there's still a lot of work to be done, but it has already changed my life," he says. Over the course of developing its N1 implant, Neuralink had only gone so far as showing a monkey playing pong and typing on a screen through brain signals.