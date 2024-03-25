Can You Use Xbox Controllers With The PS5?

Back in our day, you picked a side: PlayStation or Xbox. Thankfully, that's not the case anymore, with gamers just wanting to play video games, regardless of the platform. However, as the barriers of the former console war break down and more games become multi-platform, does the same apply to the controllers?

When it comes to controllers, everyone has their preferences. Maybe you like the feel of an Xbox controller more than Sony's DualSense, or customization is more your thing, and you want to use your Elite Controller to play "Spider-Man 2." Maybe you're a gamer with a disability, and the Xbox Adaptive Controller helps you play games. Although the product almost never saw the light of day, the Adaptive Controller is a proven success for Microsoft, taking a massive step forward in making gaming more accessible. And while Sony released a PS5 Accessibility Controller, it may not work best for your scenario, making you wonder if Xbox's Adaptive Controller is compatible with your PS5.

Unfortunately, as of the time of this writing, there is no official way to natively use an Xbox controller on a PS5. There are some ways to get around this (more on that below), but none will end with you using a standard Xbox controller to play PS5 games on your TV. While using an Xbox controller on a PS5 would be nice, it just isn't in the cards.