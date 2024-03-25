Can You Use Xbox Controllers With The PS5?
Back in our day, you picked a side: PlayStation or Xbox. Thankfully, that's not the case anymore, with gamers just wanting to play video games, regardless of the platform. However, as the barriers of the former console war break down and more games become multi-platform, does the same apply to the controllers?
When it comes to controllers, everyone has their preferences. Maybe you like the feel of an Xbox controller more than Sony's DualSense, or customization is more your thing, and you want to use your Elite Controller to play "Spider-Man 2." Maybe you're a gamer with a disability, and the Xbox Adaptive Controller helps you play games. Although the product almost never saw the light of day, the Adaptive Controller is a proven success for Microsoft, taking a massive step forward in making gaming more accessible. And while Sony released a PS5 Accessibility Controller, it may not work best for your scenario, making you wonder if Xbox's Adaptive Controller is compatible with your PS5.
Unfortunately, as of the time of this writing, there is no official way to natively use an Xbox controller on a PS5. There are some ways to get around this (more on that below), but none will end with you using a standard Xbox controller to play PS5 games on your TV. While using an Xbox controller on a PS5 would be nice, it just isn't in the cards.
Workarounds for Xbox controller on PS5
It'll take nothing less than a miracle for Microsoft and Sony to make their controllers compatible with the other's video game consoles. However, a few years ago, the same was said about games, and we've since seen a handful of Xbox exclusives make their way to PlayStation. So, while anything is possible, we wouldn't hold our breath for official Xbox controller support on PS5. In the meantime, maybe one of these other options may get the job done.
The first way to technically use an Xbox controller on your PS5 is through PlayStation's Remote Play App. Remember how we said you won't be playing PS5 games on your TV? Well, with this method, you'll be playing on your smartphone, streaming the games through Remote Play while an Xbox controller is connected to your phone via Bluetooth. It's neither ideal nor the way many envision playing PS5 games with an Xbox controller, but it does work. Another option is to connect the Xbox controller to a PS5 with USB adapters, but you can only play PS4 titles through backward compatibility.
There aren't many adapters that work with a PS5, especially compared to PS4 options. If you really want to get an Xbox controller working on your PS5, you can use Cronus Zen. The adapter offers universal controller compatibility, meaning you can get your Xbox controller or Adaptive Controller working on a PS5. Be warned, it'll take considerable effort to get it working correctly, but it is an option to get an Xbox controller on your PS5.