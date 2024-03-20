Don't Miss Out On These Discounted Makita Power Tools During Amazon Prime's 2024 Big Spring Sale

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon Prime's Spring sale is offering sizable discounts on discontinued Makita tools and other items. Standalone tools, complete tool kits, and even apparel are on sale. Discounts range from as low as 15%, to as high as 56%.

One tool on sale is the Makita 7-inch Polisher. It's available for $245.30, 40% less than its retail price. It's powered by a 10 AMP motor that produces 3,200 RPM, and can be used for various projects, including automotive detailing and woodworking. Some notable features of this polisher include a variable speed control dial and automatic speed control.

The most discounted Makita tool is a 3/4-inch Impact Wrench. It's on sale for $455.30, 56% off its retail price of $1,040. This tool can be used for fastening and loosening jobs, and Makita claims that its 1,700 RPM output makes it suitable for heavy-duty applications. It also has a handle that can rotate 360 degrees for convenience.