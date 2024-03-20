Don't Miss Out On These Discounted Makita Power Tools During Amazon Prime's 2024 Big Spring Sale
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Amazon Prime's Spring sale is offering sizable discounts on discontinued Makita tools and other items. Standalone tools, complete tool kits, and even apparel are on sale. Discounts range from as low as 15%, to as high as 56%.
One tool on sale is the Makita 7-inch Polisher. It's available for $245.30, 40% less than its retail price. It's powered by a 10 AMP motor that produces 3,200 RPM, and can be used for various projects, including automotive detailing and woodworking. Some notable features of this polisher include a variable speed control dial and automatic speed control.
The most discounted Makita tool is a 3/4-inch Impact Wrench. It's on sale for $455.30, 56% off its retail price of $1,040. This tool can be used for fastening and loosening jobs, and Makita claims that its 1,700 RPM output makes it suitable for heavy-duty applications. It also has a handle that can rotate 360 degrees for convenience.
Tool kit deals
Amazon is also offering discounts on multiple Makita tool kits. First up is the Makita 5.0 Ah 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Compact 1/2-inch Driver-Drill Kit. The drill pumps out 530-inch pounds of max torque with its brushless motor. It also features a two-speed transmission, making it even more versatile when paired with the right drill bits. The kit is 20% off at $224.80, and includes the drill, two 18V batteries, an 18V Rapid Optimum Charger, and a tool case.
There's also a 16-gauge Nailer Kit on sale for $475.20. This straight-finish nailer can be used with nails from 1 to 2-1/2 inches long, making it useful when installing flooring. Alongside the nailer are two 2.0Ah batteries and a Rapid Optimum Charger that can charge the batteries in 25 minutes. An interlocking tool case is also included.
The Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Inflator Kit was slashed by 24%, going for $165.60 during this sale. This 120 PSI-capable inflator can be used for small applications like bike tires, and large applications like topping off cars and light trucks. The inflator includes a battery, charger, and multiple adapters for various use cases.
The final kit on sale is the Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Mixer Kit. For $299.30, this tool, with its half-inch drill chuck, can mix plaster, drywall mud, and drill holes. The mixer kit comes with two 18V batteries, a charger, a side handle, a chuck key, and a tool bag.
Everything else
There are a few more miscellaneous Makita tools on sale as well. One is the Makita Dust Extractor, which can come in handy for spring cleaning. The tool is 52% off at $399.10, and features a two-stage HEPA filter. It's powered by a brushless motor and can run for 62 minutes on normal settings. On high, it can last 33 minutes. At its peak performance, it has a suction power of 64 CFM and 44 inches of water lift. It also comes with multiple adapters for compatibility.
Another item on sale is the Makita Straight Shear, which is $242.30 — 41% off its list price of $414. The tool can be used to cut multiple material types depending on their gauge. It can cut up to 13-gauge aluminum, 18-gauge mild steel, and 20-gauge stainless. The sheer head attachment rotates 360 degrees, and the tool weighs 4.2 pounds, making it lightweight enough to lug around.