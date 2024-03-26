What's The Range Of Canoo's Electric Pickup Truck?

The electric vehicle space has been a fertile ground for innovation, sprouting vehicles from various practical and affordable daily drivers to the polarizing and expensive Tesla Cybertruck. One issue for EV drivers is range anxiety, which is exacerbated by the lack of sufficient charging infrastructure in the U.S. More efficient motors and battery technology have helped increase the range of EVs as the technology advances, but how far you can drive without recharging remains a primary consideration for many, if not most, EV buyers.

Canoo broke into the EV market in 2019 with an electric van it distributed via subscription plan instead of a traditional sales or lease model. A larger cargo carrier, which Canoo called the Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle, followed in 2022, sharing a platform with the seven-passenger van. That base, which Canoo calls the "skateboard," contains the batteries, motors, and computer systems, including steer-and brake-by-wire. Canoo says the skateboard design helps maximize cabin size and allows the U.S.-based manufacturer to adapt it to a wide range of body styles. Next up to ride the skateboard is a pickup truck, for which Canoo is currently accepting pre-orders.

The Canoo pickup truck's Eurovan-style design features a cab-forward layout with a bed that extends from six to eight feet. Canoo claims the pickup will be available in RWD or AWD versions with motors exceeding 500 hp, a payload of as much as 1,800 lbs, and a range of more than 200 miles.