Buick 350 Vs Chevrolet 350: What's The Difference?

Back in the heyday of the muscle car, just about every car company came out with a V8 engine. The big, gas-guzzling plants weren't terribly efficient or practical, but the ability to step on the gas and feel that heavy engine work was something car enthusiasts couldn't get enough of. Modern gearheads love that rumble just as much: We listed 10 popular cars in 2023 that still offered a V8 option.

The popularity of the V8 engine in the '60s and '70s was so high that, in some cases, different sections of the same company would create their own V8s, ostensibly competing against themselves. For instance, many brands owned by General Motors developed their own takes on these engines. Such is the case with the Buick 350 V8 and the Chevrolet 350 V8. However, despite the Buick and Chevy building engines at the same size with the same number of cylinders, they still had significant differences.

[Featured image by Mr.choppers via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]