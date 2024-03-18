Here's What The Icons And Numbers Mean On Your Ryobi Drill

One of the first things you'll probably notice that comes on most Ryobi drills is a big switch on the top that can either be set at "1" or "2." This is how you change the maximum speed on your drill. Setting it to "2" makes it so that your drill can operate at its maximum speed, while setting it to "1" cuts that speed roughly in half.

Most modern drills (and all of the drills that Ryobi currently sells) have variable speed triggers. That means that you can control how fast the drill rotates by how hard you squeeze the trigger. This might lead you to think that you should always leave the drill set to "2" and simply control the speed of rotation using the trigger. This is technically possible, but you can get much finer control at lower RPMs when the drill speed is set to "1." So when might you use this?

You're nearly always going to want to have your speed set to "2" when you are drilling a hole. Drill bits usually work best when they are allowed to operate at the fastest speed and highest level of torque that your machine can deliver. You may also want the speed set higher when using self-piloting screws, or when driving fasteners into particularly dense materials. You will probably want to use the lower speed setting when driving fasteners into softwoods like pine or other materials where there is a high risk of stripping the screw or threading the pilot hole.