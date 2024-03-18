Are Drillbrush Scrubber Attachments Any Good? What To Know Before Buying One
If you're looking for a more efficient way to get cleaning done around the house, there's a range of products that can transform a standard household drill into an ultimate cleaning machine. Whether you're cleaning glass, cabinets, or rougher materials like brick, this mighty gadget can help make spring cleaning a breeze.
The Drillbrush Power Scrubber attachments are a range of drill extensions that turn your cordless drill into a cleaning utensil. The brush is made by Useful Products LLC and was invented while the company's founder was seeking quick ways to clean tires at his local car wash. With several brush sizes and bristle materials, the brush can be used for a wide range of applications, including upholstery, kitchen appliances, tiles, and linoleum. As stated by Drillbrush, their products have been purchased by millions of professional cleaners, homeowners, craftsmen, and pet owners.
If you have a spare drill lying around, the Drillbrush Power Scrubber attachments may be a great way to restore a rusty old tool into a cleaning wizard. The attachments have plenty to offer, but what should you know before purchasing one, and are they worth it?
How does a Drillbrush Power Scrubber work?
Thanks to its 1/4" stainless steel shaft, the Drillbrush Power Scrubber attachment can be used with practically any standard electric drill. The quick-change brushes can also work with impact drivers, which utilize higher RPM settings. To install the attachment, insert the shaft into the chuck on your drill, then turn the chuck to tighten it. If you're using an impact driver, the mechanism should lock automatically when inserting the attachment.
As well as the easy installation process, the drill attachment also requires minimal maintenance. You can remove dirt by rinsing the power scrubber under running water (after removing the attachment) or use a cleaning solution for a deeper clean. Useful Products LLC even offers its own cleaning product, Drill-Tergent, that can be used with all its products.
Due to electricity hazards, it's strongly recommended not to use the Drillbrush Power Scrubber with a corded drill given the environments it's used in. There are plenty of cordless drill brands, however, that offer lightweight, versatile power tools for any handyman.
The Drillbrush Power Scrubber offers color-coded attachments for different uses
All Drillbrush Power Scrubber products use non-scratch nylon brushes, so you can safely use them on a range of surfaces. To help you determine which brush to use with different appliances, each scrubber is color-coded for convenience. It can also help prevent cross-contamination if you're using scrubbers in the bathroom and kitchen.
Each color determines the level of stiffness of the bristle, signifying which surfaces are most appropriate for different brushes. The softest bristle is white, suitable for cleaning glass, leather, and upholstery. In the mid-range of stiffness are the yellow, green, and blue brushes. You'll mostly use these for general house cleaning in the bathroom and kitchen, applicable on tile and grout, cabinets, and fiberglass showers. The red and black brushes are suitable for heavy-duty tasks, such as removing paint or rust and cleaning stonework.
Drillbrush also offers scrubbing pads for lighter work, which are color-coded similarly. The versatile scrubbing pads can help remove tough stains off a range of materials, featuring a soft white pad (for polishing windows and mirrors) and a tougher red pad (for scrubbing stainless steel).
Are Drillbrush Scrubber attachments any good?
The Drillbrush Power Scrubber may seem like a revolutionary cleaning hack on the surface, but what do users have to say about the item?
The scrubber attachments have received a welcoming response from customers on Amazon. Many have commented on the durability and performance of the brushes, highlighting how the bristles remain in good shape after long-term usage. Others like the ease of use, stating that only minimal pressure is required due to the motion of the drill. Despite the range of colors available, many have emphasized the multiple purposes of a single attachment type, which is ideal if you don't want to buy multiple brushes to keep your house clean.
Overall, the Drillbrush Power Scrubber attachments are a faster and easier way to get cleaning jobs done around the house. With the help of the drill motion, the Power Scrubber requires a lot less manual work than you would use with a regular scrubbing brush. This can especially help those who may have injuries that prevent them from cleaning effectively with their hands. Compatible with any household drill, the Drillbrush Power Scrubber is a must-have for those who hate cleaning and are looking for a smarter solution.