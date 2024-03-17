Apple's 2024 AirPods Lineup May Pack New Entry-Level And Mid-Tier Models

With a two-model strategy, Apple may be targeting consumers across different price brackets and feature requirements. "Both will have a new design, improved fit, and charging cases with USB-C," claims the latest Bloomberg report. Apple already switched to a more ergonomic and AirPods Pro-like design for the 3rd generation AirPods, but it seems like more refinements are on the way for the fourth-generation earbuds.

Notably, the pricier version of the upcoming AirPods duo will stand out courtesy of the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) facility and speakers to help with detecting misplaced earbuds, according to recent reports. On the software side. Apple is reportedly testing a hearing test feature for its upcoming earbuds. There is not much credible information about this feature out there, but it seems to be another accessibility-focused addition.

AirPods already offer a feature called Live Listen that turns a paired iPhone into a makeshift mic, letting users listen to the conversation around them with more clarity. There's another feature called Headphone Accommodations that uses Audiogram data from the Health app to boost specific sounds and frequencies. Apple is reportedly working on a healthy bunch of audio-centric features for the AirPods in iOS 18 that will detailed in the coming months, and in 2025, the company is supposedly planning to update the 2022 AirPods Pro, as well.