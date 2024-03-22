Everything To Know About The Rolls-Royce Powered BAC 1-11 Jet

When the jet engine became a practical and powerful key to commercial flight, Britain played a large role in that push. De Havilland's influential DH.106 Comet, a prototype that arrived in July 1949, would become the first airliner powered by a jet engine. Just over a decade later, some of the biggest names in British aviation merged to form the British Aircraft Corporation to lessen competition among scores of entities. The group would grow to include the likes of Hunting Aircraft Limited, Vickers-Armstrongs, and English Electric Aviation.

The merger was a hard-fought process born largely of necessity. In a paper titled "The Formation of the British Aircraft Corporation (BAC) 1957-61," the Royal Aeronautical Society's Professor Keith Hayward explains that, without such a move, "there would be too many companies chasing a declining domestic market, and few had the potential to take on the American competition." Producing aircraft that could do just was a huge priority for the BAC. In the early years of the corporation's development, it produced the BAC One-Eleven which certainly left a mark on the industry.

This is the story of that jet, how it was developed, just how far and fast its Rolls-Royce engines could carry it, and its legacy in the world of jet airliners.