NASA's Mission To Europa Will Carry A Special Message From Earth: Here's What It Says

When NASA launches its Europa Clipper mission, scheduled for October 2024, the spacecraft will carry a special surprise aboard alongside its components and instruments: a commemorative plate honoring some inspirational figures here on Earth. Though the agency isn't expecting any aliens to pick up on this message, the plate will feature art and names submitted by the public in honor of the spirit of adventure.

NASA often includes small details or messages where possible on its spacecraft. For Europa Clipper there is an entire plate dedicated to sharing messages with the cosmos. At around 7x11 inches across, there isn't room for all the names NASA wants on the plate, some will be stenciled onto an embedded microchip.

Europa Clipper is set to explore Europa, Jupiter's moon, which is of great interest because it hosts water vapor in its atmosphere. Beneath its thick, icy crust, it is thought to host a liquid ocean. That makes it a top location to search for habitability, which is why there is so much excitement about the mission.

"The content and design of Europa Clipper's vault plate are swimming with meaning," said NASA's director of the Planetary Science Division, Lori Glaze. "The plate combines the best humanity has to offer across the universe – science, technology, education, art, and math. The message of connection through water, essential for all forms of life as we know it, perfectly illustrates Earth's tie to this mysterious ocean world we are setting out to explore."