Google I/O 2024 Event Date Revealed Following 'Break The Loop' Puzzle
Google has announced the dates for its next developer conference, setting the stage for fresh reveals covering software and hardware. The I/O 2024 is scheduled for May 14, and it will be an in-person event for a select few guests but will be live-streamed worldwide on YouTube, among other outlets. Some of the content will also be made available in a translated format for non-English speakers. Developer meets are also on the agenda, while the Google I/O Extended event is tentatively slated for August 30, 2024. The announcement follows Google's customary I/O puzzle. This theme this year is "Break the Loop," and you can try your luck unlocking it here.
Online registrations for the event are now live, but they are not mandatory in order to watch the live stream and other developer-focused online sessions hosted by Google's team. However, if you register, you will get all the updates about the event agenda, keynote details, and recommendations based on your interest. More importantly, registrations will let you save content in the wake of I/O 2024, which is ideal for developers or anyone interested in getting a more in-depth look at Android, Wear OS, and other products.
What to expect from I/O 2024?
As usual, Android developments will take the front-row seat at I/O 2024. Google is expected to drop more details about Android 15, the next major release of its mobile operating system, which is already in the developer preview phase of testing. This version brings support for some neat features like partial screen sharing, a consolidated health data dashboard with extra privacy, low-light camera enhancements, and enhanced file security. In addition to Android 15, Google will likely share more details about all the next-generation upgrades lined up for Wear OS and Chrome OS.
If previous I/O events are anything to go by, the 2024 edition will also witness the launch of a new mid-range phone. Leaks have already spoiled the phone in question, dubbed the Pixel 8A, thanks to some alleged CAD-based renders and internal hardware details. This one is expected to borrow the Tensor G3 processor from the mainline Pixel flagships while offering the same signature design as the Pixel 8 series phones. However, buyers might be in for an unpleasant surprise this year. Winfuture reports that the Pixel 8A could cost roughly $550, continuing a trend of rising Google smartphone prices in recent years.