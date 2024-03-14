Google I/O 2024 Event Date Revealed Following 'Break The Loop' Puzzle

Google has announced the dates for its next developer conference, setting the stage for fresh reveals covering software and hardware. The I/O 2024 is scheduled for May 14, and it will be an in-person event for a select few guests but will be live-streamed worldwide on YouTube, among other outlets. Some of the content will also be made available in a translated format for non-English speakers. Developer meets are also on the agenda, while the Google I/O Extended event is tentatively slated for August 30, 2024. The announcement follows Google's customary I/O puzzle. This theme this year is "Break the Loop," and you can try your luck unlocking it here.

Online registrations for the event are now live, but they are not mandatory in order to watch the live stream and other developer-focused online sessions hosted by Google's team. However, if you register, you will get all the updates about the event agenda, keynote details, and recommendations based on your interest. More importantly, registrations will let you save content in the wake of I/O 2024, which is ideal for developers or anyone interested in getting a more in-depth look at Android, Wear OS, and other products.