These Chunky Monsters Are The Heaviest Pair Of Black Holes Ever Found

Black holes are typically thought of as lonely beasts, sucking up anything which comes too close to them — whether that is dust, planets, or even stars. But black holes can surprisingly often be found in pairs, with the two orbiting each other and often feeding off each other or even eventually plummeting into each other and colliding in a merger.

How two black holes get close enough to each other to become a binary is a big question. It seems that there are two types of binary: one for stellar-mass black holes (which weigh from five to one hundred times the mass of our sun) and one for supermassive black holes (which have a mass thousands or even millions of times that of the sun).

Scientists think that the supermassive black hole binaries probably form when two galaxies, each with a supermassive black hole at its center, merge together to form one larger galaxy. However, the formation of stellar-mass black hole binaries is a bit more complicated, and it seems to happen when one black hole gets close to another and "captures" it with its gravity.

Recently, astronomers using the Gemini North telescope were able to measure the heaviest pair of supermassive black holes found to date, and they've learned about why these monsters do — or don't — merge.

"The excellent sensitivity of [Gemini North's Gemini Multi-Object Spectrograph instrument] allowed us to map the stars' increasing velocities as one looks closer to the galaxy's center," said Roger Romani of Stanford University, co-author of the paper in The Astrophysical Journal. "With that, we were able to infer the total mass of the black holes residing there."