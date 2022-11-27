Hubble Snaps Stunning Pictures Of Colliding Galaxies

Over an illustrious career stretching more than three decades, the Hubble Space Telescope has captured its fair share of cosmic wonders. Even now that all eyes are on the James Webb Space Telescope, Hubble continues to pull up stunning shots from the deep space. The latest snapshot sheds light on a galactic merger event in the Arp-Madore Catalogue of Southern Peculiar Galaxies and Associations.

Located in the Eridanus constellation, some 670 million light years away, Hubble's latest photo captured a galactic duo known as Arp-Madore 417-391 undergoing a collision event. But this is not the first time that the Hubble has turned its attention towards the Arp Madore region and come out with eye-catching discoveries.

Back in 2019, the telescope, named after astronomer Edwin Hubble, captured another breathtaking galactic merger happening some 704 million light-years from Earth. Catalogued as Arp-Madore 2026-424 (AM 2026-424), an event involving two galaxies, which looked like a skull with two glowing eyes. Just over a month ago, Hubble spotted another pair of galaxies in the Arp-Madore backyard, engaged in a slow dance, distorting and warping each others' shapes.