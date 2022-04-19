Hubble Celebrates Its 32nd Birthday With A Group Of 5 Galaxies

This week will see a special day for all those who are fans of astronomy or of admiring beautiful space images. The Hubble Space Telescope is celebrating its birthday on Sunday, April 24, 2022, which will mark 32 years since the launch of this remarkable instrument in 1990. To commemorate the event, the Hubble team has shared a special image captured by the telescope showing not one, but five galaxies grouped together in what the researchers describe as a "menagerie" (via Hubble).

The gang of galaxies, technically known as the Hickson Compact Group (HCG) 40, are so close together that they will eventually collide and merge into one giant galaxy, though that won't happen for another 1 billion years. In the meantime, the five remain close but separate and include three different types of galaxies. Three of the group are spiral galaxies, like our Milky Way, while one is an elliptical galaxy (meaning it is smooth and without spiral arms), and the last is a lenticular galaxy, which is halfway between a spiral galaxy and an elliptical galaxy.

While it is relatively common to see two galaxies merging, and even to see groups of galaxies close together, this particular group is one of the densest observed to date, according to experts. "Caught in a leisurely gravitational dance, the whole group is so crowded that it could fit within a region of space that is less than twice the diameter of our Milky Way's stellar disk," Hubble scientists write.