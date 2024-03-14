During This Year's Eclipse, Watch Closely For This Mysterious Phenomenon

On April 8, much of North America is in for an infrequent and quite breathtaking cosmic event. The moon will pass over the sun, creating a total solar eclipse in specific regions at specific times. For those hoping to witness this remarkable moment, there are multiple times and places where the eclipse will be visible. Of course, the visual of the eclipse is just one aspect of the overall experience that folks can anticipate. There's also a mysterious phenomenon known as "eclipse wind" to be mindful of.

Yes, with the eclipse comes a strange wind pattern that's been appropriately dubbed eclipse wind. During an eclipse, like the unmissable one that's about to happen, it's not uncommon for wind speeds to suddenly drop and for wind to even change direction until the event concludes. Eclipse wind has confused the scientific community for centuries and filled those unexpectedly impacted by it with an eerie sensation. Even 18th-century astronomer Edmund Halley felt this chilling, direction-changing wind and observed the somewhat horrified reactions from common people during an eclipse in his time.

So, has the scientific world made any progress in figuring out the mystery behind eclipse wind? Only in recent years have scientists begun to piece together how it works and why it might occur.