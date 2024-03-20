Yes, Surround Sound Headphones Do Exist (And Here's How They Work)

Although the sound may not be at the forefront of our minds when we face the ultimate boss in a video game or watch as the protagonist in a film slowly turns the doorknob before walking into what seems to be an abandoned house, it's a huge part of the entertainment experience. That's why so many of us spend time fine-tuning our home's surround sound setup to create an immersive, cinematic atmosphere in our living rooms. While this is great when we're at home, many of us spend a good amount of time streaming movies and playing video games on the go, and as much as we'd like to take that surround sound system with us during our travels away from home, it's just not feasible.

That's where surround sound headphones come into play, bringing this immersive sound technology directly to our ears. And you don't have to spend a small fortune to enjoy this technology. Several brands make affordable surround sound headsets with excellent audio quality. There are two types of surround sound headphones available: True and virtual. With true surround sound headphones, speakers are positioned around each ear and produce sound from different angles. In contrast, virtual surround headphones use software algorithms to simulate surround sound using just two speakers.