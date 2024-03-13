Spotify Starts Rolling Out Music Videos To Premium Subscribers, But Some Of Us Must Wait

Spotify is following in the footsteps of Apple Music and YouTube Music by delving into the world of music videos. The streaming giant has announced that it is bringing official music videos to its platform. The library is limited at the moment, even though it covers global faces like Doja Cat and Ed Sheeran, alongside some local artists. However, the company says it will expand the video catalog in the near future.

The test was spotted about three months ago by a Reddit user, even though the full video playback system wasn't functional yet. The approach is similar to YouTube Music, where you get a button at the top to switch between "song" and "video" modes. On Spotify, users will see a "Switch to video" or "Switch to Audio" button right above the song title on the playback page.

Video watching will be supported across both portrait and horizontal viewing modes. However, Spotify hasn't shared whether users will be able to download these videos and if there will be options to adjust the video resolution based on the network bandwidth available. As far as platforms go, music videos on Spotify will work just fine on mobile apps (Android and iOS), desktop clients, and smart TVs.