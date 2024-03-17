4 Cheap Android Accessories Every Photographer Should Try Out
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With many smartphone companies offering sophisticated cameras on their latest flagship models, smartphone photography has naturally become more popular. There are many Android models for photography lovers, and with each iteration comes a range of new camera features, bringing smartphone photography closer to professional photography.
But inevitably, there will always be some unwanted practicalities when dealing with smartphone cameras, as a phone's primary function isn't always to take photographs. Thankfully, there's a range of cheap accessories you can purchase online to take the best smartphone photos.
Whether you're dealing with poor lighting or struggling to get a good angle, taking high-quality photos on your mobile isn't as easy as it sounds. You might keep getting blurry photos or drive yourself crazy trying to prop your device in the best position. The odds are, if you've come across a problem while shooting photos on your phone, there's likely already an accessory that solves the issue. Using accessories, you can take stable photos, protect your device from damage outdoors, and avoid uncomfortably reaching for the shutter button when taking selfies. Even better, you don't have to pay much to upgrade your mobile photography experience. Check out these useful accessories to take better photos on your Android device.
JOBY PodZilla Medium Kit Tripod
If you're trying to get the best angle on difficult shots, the JOBY PodZilla Medium Kit Tripod offers a versatile and flexible design that can adapt to any situation. The tripod is a great, cheaper alternative to JOBY's popular GorillaPod tripod range, priced at under $50. The accessory works excellently with most Android phones thanks to the included GripTight 360 phone mount, which supports screen widths of 2.6 to 3.5 inches. There's a large range of bright colors to choose from, including teal, red, and yellow.
Weighing just over half a pound (significantly less than the GorillaPod 3K Tripod), the PodZilla is easy to carry around wherever you are. The tripod features an aluminum core for sturdiness, and a rubber coating for a better grip. With its push-button locking feature, you can easily lock your device in a vertical position — ideal for Instagram and TikTok stories.
The GripTight 360 Phone Mount supports phones across the Samsung Series S range and rotates seamlessly thanks to the tripod's ball head. The adjustable, strong legs can easily attach to a tree branch, fence, or bicycle handle, so you can record anytime, anywhere. The JOBY PodZilla Tripod is the perfect photography accessory for taking stable shots in any environment.
KODAK RM001 Ring Light Mini
If you're looking for an affordable ring light to improve your photos and videos, the KODAK RM001 Ring Light Mini is a great choice. Supporting devices up to 0.7 inches in thickness, the ring light works with nearly all smartphones and tablets.
With an adjustable brightness (0–100%) and color temperature setting, you can create the perfect lighting environment for your next smartphone photography project. The light comes with three color tone settings ranging from 3500K to 8000K: warm, cool, and neutral. Using these settings, you can easily change the mood of your smartphone photographs without any editing software.
At a mere 30 grams, the Ring Light Mini is designed for effortless portability, so you can carry your accessory with you anywhere. With a 90-minute battery life, the ring light can be recharged via a USB-C connection. To save on energy, the Ring Light also uses LED technology, which reduces energy consumption and minimizes heat output.
Xenvo Shutterbug
You may have a perfect shot set up, but reaching the shutter button in time is another challenge. Instead of stretching your fingers to take a good selfie, you can use the Xenvo Shutterbug to activate your smartphone's camera without touching your phone screen.
The Xenvo Shutterbug uses Bluetooth to connect to your device and can reach an impressive 30-foot range. The compact design easily slips in your hand and comes with both a carabiner clip and wrist strap for effortless use. Opposite the button is also an attachment for keyrings.
With its auto-connect feature, you don't have to set up the device every time you want a new photo. The company claims that there's no shutter lag, so you can take better photos at the precise moment you press the button. Using the Shutterbug's remote control technology, you're more likely to take stable photos and prevent any blurry shots from ruining your gallery. What's more, the Xenvo Shutterbug comes with a lifetime warranty, so you don't need to worry if your accessory becomes damaged.
JETech Privacy Screen Protector With Camera Lens Protector
If you're an avid smartphone photographer, it's important to keep your device safe, especially in outdoor conditions. The JETech Privacy Screen Protector offers some of the best protection for your Android phone, with an additional camera lens protector to keep your lenses safe.
The screen protector is available for several Android flagship smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the newly-released Samsung Galaxy S24, although you can also find protectors for mid-range Android models such as the Galaxy A series and Google Pixel range.
This accessory is built from 9H tempered glass to protect your device from the toughest scratches. Unlike cheaper lens protectors, which can affect the quality of photographs, the JETech Privacy Screen Protector preserves photograph quality with 99.9% light transmittance through the tempered glass. This feature, alongside its precise cutting, also allows for undisturbed shots using flash in darker conditions. The screen protector's hydrophobic coating also prevents fingerprint smudges from ruining your display. For maximum protection against damage when taking photos outdoors, the JETech Privacy Screen Protector is a must-have.
How these products were chosen
We've picked the best cheap Android photography accessories based on professional reviews at publications like Digital Camera World and Forbes. We've also assessed the most popular choices on Amazon, according to user reviews. Only products from well-known, trusted brands like JOBY have been selected to avoid the potential risks of buying potentially inferior goods. With a surprisingly large amount of accessory types available, we've chosen to include only one type of each photography accessory, so you can be fully prepared for your next smartphone photography travels.