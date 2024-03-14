This Cannibal Star Has A Badass Metal Scar

What happens when a star dies depends on its mass. If a very massive star runs out of fuel, it explodes in a huge event called a supernova. But a more modestly sized star, like our sun, will puff up to become a red giant before throwing off its outer layers of gas to form a nebula, a process which leaves behind a small, dense core called a white dwarf.

White dwarfs, or dead stars, no longer make their own heat and light. But they still emit heat as they cool over thousands of years, radiating out the last of the energy they created while fusion was occurring within them. And though small, these cores are dense, which means they have a powerful gravitational field around them.

White dwarfs can therefore pull in material from around them, devouring parts of their stellar systems like cannibals. They can even pull apart chunks of planets, giving them the nickname of cannibal stars.

Astronomers using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope have been researching these white dwarfs for a study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, and one, in particular, has taken their interest for having a distinctive metal scar on it.

"It is well known that some white dwarfs — slowly cooling embers of stars like our Sun — are cannibalizing pieces of their planetary systems. Now we have discovered that the star's magnetic field plays a key role in this process, resulting in a scar on the white dwarf's surface," said lead author of the study, Stefano Bagnulo of Armagh Observatory and Planetarium in Northern Ireland.