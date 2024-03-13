Volkswagen Type 1 Vs. Type 4 Engines: What's The Difference?

Most enthusiast discussions about engines sometimes tend to boil down to V6 and V8 engines. They are the engines often associated with power and the flashier automobiles made throughout history. However, they are not the only engines in the game. Take Volkswagen: While it certainly made its fair share of V6 and V8 engines, they have made much more than that over VW's near 90-year existence.

For example, Volkswagen started making an air-cooled, flat-four boxer engine at the very beginning of the company manufacturing engines. This engine would even be used in what is arguably still VW's most recognizable vehicle — the Volkswagen Beetle. Before it had the "Beetle" nomenclature, this car was known as the Type 1, and it would make sense that the engine in that car was called a Type 1 engine.

Then, in 1968, Volkswagen introduced a new version of that flat-four boxer — deciding to bypass the Type 2 and Type 3 names — and called it a Type 4 engine. Naturally, this engine was developed for the Type 4 car. While the car was only manufactured until 1974, the engine itself would be produced through 1983. Meanwhile, the Type 1 engine saw its lifespan go all the way through 2006. What set these two engines apart from one another? Well, it basically comes down to one thing: Size.

[Featured image by Jeremy via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]