5 Ryobi Tools That Will Come In Handy When Crafting DIY Home Decor Projects
It's fun to make furniture and knick-knacks for your home from scratch. Besides the general thrill of creating something chic where once there was nothing but a bunch of raw materials, crafting your own decor allows you to put your own personal flair on everything. You can make a little coffee table shaped like a giant video game controller or a shelf reminiscent of an abstract painting, all to make your living space look a little more yours.
Of course, if you're looking to create your own home decor, you can't very well do so with your bare hands. You need a set of tools and the associated know-how to put them all to work for you. While the latter concern is something you'll have to handle yourself, the Ryobi hardware brand can definitely help you out with the first problem.
We've got five Ryobi tools to recommend. All are available at your local Home Depot and are excellent for home DIY projects. More information on our selection methodology will be available at the bottom of the page.
Cordless Compact Glue Gun
A classic implement of crafting projects is the hot glue gun. We've probably all had experience gluing random bits of fabric together in school to make a little tchotchke for our parents, but if you're looking to make something a little more stable and enduring, you can't just squeeze from the bottle. You need a hot glue gun, and it might as well be a compact and convenient one.
Ryobi's Cordless Compact Glue Gun is a conveniently portable glue gun option; no cord is needed. The gun itself receives both power and heat from its included power base; just leave it on the base for a few minutes, and you've got five minutes of hot glue action at 365 degrees Fahrenheit. The small size and lightweight body make it great for small-scale crafts and quick home repairs. It's surprisingly long-lasting, too, able to go through 100 mini glue sticks on a single 4Ah battery charge.
The Ryobi Cordless Compact Glue Gun is available at Home Depot for $29.97, where it has a user rating of 4.7 out of 5. This tool comes recommended by YouTube channel Doresoom Tool Reviews, who compared it to a heavier-grade Ryobi Glue Gun. While it's not quite professional-grade, it's an excellent option for hobbyist needs, especially since it's much easier on your hands.
Multi Surface Laser Level
Whether you're building a table or a shelf, it is of the utmost importance that it's as close to perfectly level as realistically possible. Few things are as existentially irritating as placing a cup on your newly constructed coffee table, only to have it slide off the side and spill onto the carpet. To prevent this from happening, you need a tool that can give you an accurate level readout, no matter where or what you're building.
Ryobi's Multi Surface Laser Level deploys a straight laser light up to 20 feet away to show you accurate levels at any angle, backed by a pair of traditional bubble vials for that little extra bit of assurance. While you can hold it in your hand to use it, the device is also compatible with several means of hands-free mounting, including magnets, pins, and suction cups, so there's always a way to stick it to a surface. If you're uncertain about your angles, the device also comes with a nifty 90-degree protractor to get your angles down to the decimal.
The Ryobi Multi Surface Laser Level is available at Home Depot for $36.97, where it has a user rating of 4.2 out of 5. Jeff Crisp of Pro Tool Reviews gave the device a score of 8.4 out of 10, noting that while it's not quite up to full-on construction site use, it's perfect for use around the home and workshop for DIY purposes.
One+ Cordless 5 in. Random Orbit Sander
If you're creating furniture or decorations out of wood, you can't just glue a few boards together and call it a day. Raw wood is rough to the touch and could leave you with a splinter; plus, it just looks kind of ugly. To give your wooden wonder the sheen it deserves, you need to sand down its rough edges until it's nice and smooth. While you could technically do that with a strip of sandpaper and really strong wrists, we can think of a better option.
Ryobi's Random Orbit Sander makes sanding a breeze, utilizing an 18V battery pack to deliver up to 10,000 orbits per minute on your crafting target. Just snap on a circle of sandpaper using the convenient hook and loop sanding pad, flick the rubberized rocker switch, and you're off to the races. The steady, comfortable grip will give you a smooth, swirl-free finish, while the built-in dust collection bag keeps your workshop from turning into a sawmill.
The Ryobi Random Orbit Sander is available at Home Depot for $59.97, where it has a user rating of 4.7 out of 5. Tim Johnson of Shop Tool Reviews was very impressed by this sander and how it was able to do its job with only a bit of pressure and guidance. He was also surprised by the quality of the dust collection bag, which captured the majority of dispersed dust.
Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver
The traditional DIYer's arsenal contains two vital implements meant to handle the base levels of crafting. The first half of this bedrock equation is a reliable power drill, both for boring holes into fresh pieces of wood and securing fasteners. All of those screws and bolts in your favorite desk weren't placed there by hand; they were screwed in with a drill.
For traditional power drills, try Ryobi's 1/2 in. brushless and cordless drill/driver. This nifty device's brushless motor can deliver up to 750 in./lbs. of torque, finely tuned by its two-speed gearbox and 24-position clutch for up to 2,100 RPM. The 1/2 in. ratcheting metal chuck will hold tight to your drill bits while deflecting any damage from the device itself, ensuring consistent performance while drilling into materials of various densities. As an added bonus, it has a built-in work LED that powers on while the trigger is held, illuminating dark and cramped spaces.
The Ryobi Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver is available at Home Depot for $99.00, where it has a user rating of 4.6 out of 5. Ross Patton of GearLab gave the tool an overall score of 84 out of 100, with the high points being its excellent drilling and driving performance and impressive life on a single 2Ah battery charge. The only real downside is that it's a little heavier than similar models.
10 in. Corded Sliding Compound Miter Saw
The other half of the vital DIY equation is a powerful saw, something that can cleanly and precisely chop through any crafting materials you throw at it. There are a few different options for DIY saws, with circular saws being a popular introductory choice, but if you've got the space and commitment for it, a miter saw may be a better option, especially if it's one as flexible as Ryobi's.
Ryobi's 10 in. Corded Sliding Compound Miter Saw is an absolute beast of a workshop implement, slicing cleanly through wood, plastic, and more with the power of a 15 amp, 4,600 RPM motor. The sliding head can handle cross cuts of up to 12 inches, while the extended miter can be adjusted by up to 47 degrees left and right, providing you with the greatest flexibility in positioning and cutting. The device also features an LED cutline indicator and work light, clearly outlining a prospective cutline to maximize precision.
The Ryobi Corded Sliding Compound Miter Saw is available at Home Depot for $269.00, where it has a user rating of 4.6 out of 5. Repair and DIY YouTuber Wesley Allen has owned this model of miter saw for multiple years, subjecting it to consistent workshop usage the entire time, and has never experienced any problems. As an added flex, he demonstrated the saw's ability to cut cleanly through shin bones to give to his dogs.
Selection Methodology
The preceding products were selected amongst Ryobi-branded items available at Home Depot, with preference given to tools with at least a 4 out of 5 user rating and/or positive feedback from tool review websites or YouTube channels with at least 5,000 subscribers.