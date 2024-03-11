Everything To Know About The Sud Aviation Caravelle

Air travel is, without a doubt, something we take for granted in this day and age. What once was attainable only for the wealthy — an occasion you wore a suit for — is now day-to-day transport. Looking back through the history of commercial aviation, there are a handful of aircraft that get credited as trendsetters or groundbreaking leaps forward in design and technology. The DC-9 and, of course, the Boeing 747, one of the best jets in the sky, are great examples. However, there is one aircraft that often flies under the radar — no pun intended.

The Sud Aviation SE-210 Caravelle is a French airliner that helped make major advancements in the world of jet-powered aviation. Hailing from the 1950s, the Caravelle was developed to connect France to North Africa more easily and more frequently. The French Secretariat General of Commercial and Civil Aviation wanted a plane that was capable of distances close to 1,200 miles to fulfill the North African connection, and the engineers delivered. This is the story of the criminally underrated Sud Aviation SE-210 Caravelle.