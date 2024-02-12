Everything To Know About The Tupolev Tu-134 Jet

Much like in the evolution of living creatures, the evolution of vehicles is a divergent process. Once everyone understands the basic idea behind what makes a particular type of vehicle work, the various nations and engineers of the world attempt to put their own little spin on it, iterating further on what's already successful and taking the occasional Hail Mary on a new, untested concept. In some cases, you may accidentally stumble onto the new standard for travel.

In other cases, you get unusual experiments that, while not quite standout enough to redefine a mechanical paradigm, make for an interesting chapter in the greater history of engineering. One such example of these experimental pursuits was the Tupolev Tu-134, a commercial jet designed and utilized within the former Soviet Union. While the Tu-134 never became a global standard, it was one of the flag-bearers for Russia's air travel industry for a long time and an interesting experiment in aeronautic design.