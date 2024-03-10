What Happened To Pawnix Noise-Canceling Headphones For Dogs From Shark Tank Season 13?

Over 15 seasons and counting, "Shark Tank" has seen plenty of businesses — everything from solar-powered flashlights to electric skateboards and even a smart steering wheel cover – but none may have been as cute as Pawnix. The company specializes in noise-canceling headphones for dogs, helping them deal with any and all traumatic sounds.

It may sound ridiculous (and look a little funny), but every dog owner knows the struggle of caring for an anxiety-filled four-legged best friend. Loud sounds from firework-filled celebrations and thunderstorms quickly trigger scared dogs. In the best-case scenario, they spend the rest of the night shaking in fear, and in the worst case (like Pawnix's creator Kirsten Brand's situation), the loud noises activate a dog's fight or flight instincts, leading many to run away from their homes.

After a 4th of July celebration went wrong, resulting in her dog Emma running away, Brand decided to tackle the problem head-on. She created Pawnix, the noise-canceling headphones for dogs, using state-of-the-art technology to help canines worldwide. And she wasn't stopping there, taking her start-up company to "Shark Tank" in the hopes of gaining an investment partner with some of the best in the business.