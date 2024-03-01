What Happened To The SMARTwheel Steering Wheel Cover From Shark Tank Season 4?

During the fourth season of "Shark Tank," six teen inventioneers approached the Sharks with a clever solution to a common problem – distracted driving. The prototype brought into the tank displayed the ability to read when the driver engages in unsafe driving. Specifically, it flashes red LED lights, emits a high-pitched alarm, and sends data to a third party via a dedicated app when it senses one or both hands are removed from the wheel.

With some impressive names having approved of the product and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reporting that more than 3,500 driver fatalities in 2021 were due to distracted driving, the SMARTwheel (an acronym for Safe Motorist Alert for Restricting Texting) seemed like a shoo-in for a Shark investment. If you're an avid "Shark Tank" viewer, though, you know there are no guarantees once you step inside the tank.

Let's revisit the SMARTwheel and see how the self-proclaimed inventors faired both with the Sharks and after their televised appearance.