5 Top Rated Chainsaws You Can Find At Lowe's

If you're looking to clean up your yard by trimming branches or chopping down a tree, or you just want to get started with some DIY woodworking projects, you'll need to pick up a chainsaw. Many brands sell chainsaws and woodworking equipment — both Ryobi and Milwaukee come to mind — but neither are for sale at Lowe's. Luckily, Lowe's is a fine choice for chainsaws and other woodworking tools if you have a store near you. Even if that's not the case, you can shop online and have a chainsaw shipped to your home if you see a deal you can't pass up.

Chainsaws tend to be quite pricy, so it's nice to know ahead of time if you're getting a quality product. The chainsaws on this list have high user scores at Lowe's, and when applicable, a professional review to back them up to help you know if you're buying a dud or not. A more in-depth explanation of how and why these chainsaws were picked can be found at the end of the list.