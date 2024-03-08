5 Top Rated Chainsaws You Can Find At Lowe's
If you're looking to clean up your yard by trimming branches or chopping down a tree, or you just want to get started with some DIY woodworking projects, you'll need to pick up a chainsaw. Many brands sell chainsaws and woodworking equipment — both Ryobi and Milwaukee come to mind — but neither are for sale at Lowe's. Luckily, Lowe's is a fine choice for chainsaws and other woodworking tools if you have a store near you. Even if that's not the case, you can shop online and have a chainsaw shipped to your home if you see a deal you can't pass up.
Chainsaws tend to be quite pricy, so it's nice to know ahead of time if you're getting a quality product. The chainsaws on this list have high user scores at Lowe's, and when applicable, a professional review to back them up to help you know if you're buying a dud or not. A more in-depth explanation of how and why these chainsaws were picked can be found at the end of the list.
Ego Power+ 56-volt 16-in Brushless Battery 2.5 Ah Chainsaw
For those of you looking for a fully electric option, you're in luck. The Ego Power+ 16-inch chainsaw, available from Lowe's for $299, ditches the gas and goes electric. This might lead you to believe it lacks the power a gas option has, but that's not the case as the manufacturer says this saw can match a 40cc gas equivalent. That's a good amount of power, and you're getting a battery and charger included with the purchase here. A fully charged 56V battery can deliver up to 130 cuts on a 4x4, so you can get quite a bit of juice out of it before having to charge up again. If you want to skip out on those added accessories, you can lower the price to $239.
This chainsaw holds a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Lowe's website based on over 2,100 reviews. If the user scores aren't enough, this chainsaw also received a 9.7 out of 10 score from Pro Tool Reviews. The review notes this is a good chainsaw for seasonal tree maintenance, and it makes cleaning up after a storm much easier.
Craftsman V20 20-volt Max 10-in Battery 2 Ah Chainsaw
Craftsman is a name that many people know, and while it's under the Stanley Black & Decker umbrella now, it's still a name worth considering. If you're looking for a more compact option than others on this list, the Craftsman 10-inch chainsaw should be on your radar. This one is available from Lowe's for $149 where it has a 4.3 out of 5 rating with more than 300 reviews. The 10-inch blade does make it so it doesn't have the length other chainsaws can provide, but it's more than enough to take on DIY woodworking jobs or trim down smaller branches. This is a fully electric chainsaw, and the battery and charger are included in the purchase.
This won't be the chainsaw you need for large DIY jobs or cutting massive pieces of wood, so if you envision yourself doing that down the road, you'll want to avoid getting something this small. Some reviewers note the chain pops off now and then, so you might have to tighten it up more than you initially thought. It's certainly not a deal breaker, but it can become annoying if that happens often.
Greenworks Pro 80-volt Max 18-in Brushless Battery 4 Ah Chainsaw
Sawing through big logs will be a breeze with the Greenworks Pro 80V chainsaw, available at Lowe's for $399. Another fully electric option, this one comes bundled with a battery and charger with the purchase. Greenworks says this is on par with a 50cc gas motor, so it packs quite a punch despite being electric. The saw can get up to 13,000 RPM and deliver up to 200 cuts with a 4Ah 80V battery. It's certainly a chainsaw that's meant to tackle larger jobs, so it might not be the best option for the casual DIYer, especially when the price tag gets factored in.
User scores are very solid on Lowe's website with a 4.6 out of 5 rating. In 300MPG's review of this model, this is a highly recommended chainsaw for anybody who's in the market for one, so it looks like Greenworks has a winner here. You'll have to make sure you're going to get a lot of use out of this chainsaw, however, as there are far cheaper options that'll be able to tackle small jobs with ease.
Kobalt 24-volt 12-in Brushless Battery 4 Ah Chainsaw
Looking for something cheap and reliable could lead you to the Kobalt brand name, the in-house brand of Lowe's. You can pick up a Kobalt 12-inch chainsaw from Lowes for $189, which makes it one of the shorter blades on the list. While it boasts a short blade, the price is one of the lowest on the list, and it comes with the battery and charger included — making this another option that ditches the gas. With over 500 customer reviews on the Lowe's website, this chainsaw has a 4.3 out of 5 rating.
With this being an in-house budget brand, you won't often find professional reviews, but good word of mouth is often enough for products like this. Users of the Kobalt Tools subreddit have plenty of positive things to say about this chainsaw, and they specifically point out the price as one of the main reasons. Remember that the shorter blade means it'll be good for cutting down small branches, but you won't be taking on any bigger woodworking products with this.
Husqvarna 440 40.9-cc 2-cycle 18-in Gas Chainsaw
The Husqvarna 440 is the only gas-powered chainsaw on the list, but that doesn't mean it's worse off than the other options. Besides the obvious drawback of having to purchase gas and fill it up yourself, you're getting a powerful 40.9-cc engine with an 18-inch blade, so this can tackle quite a bit of jobs big or small. It costs $379 from Lowe's, but you won't have to worry about buying or keeping track of a battery and charger. Husqvarna offers its own line of pre-mixed fuel for the chainsaw and other gas-operated tools from the manufacturer, so you don't ever have to travel to the gas station if you don't want to.
User scores on Lowe's website give this chainsaw a four out of five score. A review on Forestry.com calls it a good pickup if you're willing to deal with its various quirks, but there are better options for people who want a hassle-free tool. With so many electric options available, you'll also have to think about whether a gas chainsaw is something you want to deal with.
Why were these five chainsaws chosen?
Lowe's carries many different brands, and while they range from budget to mid-range to high-end, there's a price point that anybody can hone in on. No matter what you choose, you're getting a reliable product, but you'll need to decide beforehand what you're picking a chainsaw up for. If you're just cleaning up your yard and taking on small projects, you can pick up a smaller chainsaw with less power. Bigger jobs require bigger chainsaws, and you have your pick of those on the list.
Everything here is available from Lowe's, so you can go into a physical location and pick up one of the chainsaws or you can shop online and have it shipped to you. On top of that, each chainsaw has over a four out of five user score, and you can find professional reviews for many of the chainsaws if you aren't ready to put your trust in strangers on the store's website.