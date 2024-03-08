Would You Pay This Much For A 2024 Ford Mustang Paint Finish?
Ford is adding a new option to all 2024 Mustang variants beginning this June. The automaker offers an optional matte clear film for the factory paint job. Ford claims its newest clear film provides a satin-like finish while offering better protection against contaminants like asphalt, dead insects, and bird poo. Moreover, the matte clear film resists harsh detergents from automatic car washes that could damage or dull the paint.
Adding a transparent paint film to your 2024 Mustang EcoBoost, GT, or Dark Horse is a stellar add-on, but there are two drawbacks. First, the satin finish will dull the shiny paint of your pony car, especially on metallic hues like the Mustang's Grabber Blue, Vapor Blue, and Yellow Splash factory paint options. If you don't like cars with a matte finish, this upgrade is not for you.
However, the most glaring disadvantage is the price. Considering a full-body vinyl wrap costs about $4,000 for a full-size SUV, Ford's optional matte clear film package seems quite steep at an additional $5,995 above the MSRP.
Matte clear film for Mustang coupe & convertible
The 2024 Ford Mustang matte clear film upgrade applies to all factory paint colors of the Mustang coupe and convertible. Available beginning June 2024 for the Mustang coupe (convertible variants could receive the paint protection film in Q4 2024), Ford chose PPG automotive film that the automaker backs with the same three-year/36,000-mile factory warranty as the Mustang.
"Mustang has been about driving freedom and freedom of expression for 60 years, and our new Matte clear Film provides a whole new way for customers to make Mustang their own," said Laurie Transou, Mustang Chief Program Engineer,
The catch is you can't have racing stripes with the paint protection film. Ford claims the option does not apply to the GT California Special or the graphic packages on the Mustang EcoBoost and GT. In addition, Mustang Dark Horse owners cannot combine the hood stripes or painted racing stripes with the transparent film.
Although pricey, Ford's factory-installed paint protection film is a worthy addition to the all-new, seventh-gen Mustang's roster of customizable options like painted brake calipers, different wheel designs, selectable interior colors, a rear wing, and more.