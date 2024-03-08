Would You Pay This Much For A 2024 Ford Mustang Paint Finish?

Ford is adding a new option to all 2024 Mustang variants beginning this June. The automaker offers an optional matte clear film for the factory paint job. Ford claims its newest clear film provides a satin-like finish while offering better protection against contaminants like asphalt, dead insects, and bird poo. Moreover, the matte clear film resists harsh detergents from automatic car washes that could damage or dull the paint.

Adding a transparent paint film to your 2024 Mustang EcoBoost, GT, or Dark Horse is a stellar add-on, but there are two drawbacks. First, the satin finish will dull the shiny paint of your pony car, especially on metallic hues like the Mustang's Grabber Blue, Vapor Blue, and Yellow Splash factory paint options. If you don't like cars with a matte finish, this upgrade is not for you.

However, the most glaring disadvantage is the price. Considering a full-body vinyl wrap costs about $4,000 for a full-size SUV, Ford's optional matte clear film package seems quite steep at an additional $5,995 above the MSRP.