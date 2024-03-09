Here's What The Apple Vision Pro Is Really Doing To Your Eyes
For all the advancements in AR and VR headset technology year over year, there's still one particular barrier to entry that the sphere hasn't quite managed to surmount: physical user discomfort. Despite headsets like the Meta Quest 3 refining screen quality, unit weight, and passthrough feature sets, some users still report negative experiences after engaging with these devices for extended periods. Unfortunately, the Apple Vision Pro is no exception to this issue either. Some owners have claimed that using the headset leads to symptoms of nausea, disorientation, and, most crucially, eye strain and irritation.
With this buzz in mind, many current and prospective owners of the Apple Vision Pro may have concerns that using the device is bad for one's eyes. In truth, extensive use of the Apple Vision Pro can lead to an impact on the eyes, though not necessarily for the reasons one might expect. Not only that, but there are clear and easy ways to mitigate many of these issues.
The Apple Vision Pro isn't necessarily bad for your eyes
While there's no denying that some users experience eye discomfort during or after use of the Apple Vision Pro, the expert opinion is that this issue is mostly self-inflicted, rather than the result of any sort of hardware failing. Dr. Arvind Saini, the clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology, suggested in an interview with The Verge that eye irritation after using a VR headset is mostly due to users forgetting to blink while using the device. Though the screen itself is not harmful to look at, not blinking enough can lead to dry eyes and irritation.
The expert further noted that reported symptoms of eye redness after usage of the Apple Vision Pro are likely the result of something happening after the device has been removed from the user's head. According to Saini, this phenomenon, referred to as subconjunctival hemorrhage, actually occurs due to individuals applying rapid pressure to their eyes by rubbing them. Those who end up with dry eyes from not blinking enough during excessive screen time (a common bad tech habit) have a tendency to rub them afterwards, leading to the bloodshot effect. However, the doctor further noted that this effect is considered harmless and temporary.
While the majority of eye-related problems with the Apple Vision Pro can easily be avoided, Saini acknowledged that use of the VR headset can lead to temporary eye strain and fatigue due to the vergence-accommodation conflict. This phenomenon occurs when the eye is tricked into compensating for physical depth in a VR image, even though the screen is at a fixed distance from the eye. However, just like the other symptoms, this fatigue is only temporary and isn't believed to lead to any long-term health concerns.
Apple Vision Pro has eye-safety features and guidelines
While it seems user behavior is responsible for the most prevalent eye-related issues while using the Apple Vision Pro, Apple itself has included several health features in the headset to reduce the chance of a problem arising. For one thing, the device is able to sense if the user's eyes are too close to the built-in screen and will alert them if so. Furthermore, the Apple Vision Pro comes bundled with an extra-large Light Seal Cushion that can be fastened to the headset in order to keep the owner's eyes a safe distance from the screen. The internal display distance can also be adjusted with a special setting, allowing the wearer to ensure the resulting image is as clear and focused as possible.
Apple also recommends that those who use the Apple Vision Pro take regular breaks between sessions. Specifically, the manufacturer suggests removing the device every 20 to 30 minutes, though it acknowledges that users may be able to take breaks with less frequency as they become further acclimated to the headset. The company also encourages any user to immediately remove the unit from their head if they feel any eye-related pain or discomfort. All in all, the general consensus is that the Apple Vision Pro is no more harmful to the eyes than any other major VR headset worth buying right now. By adhering to the safety recommendations of Apple and experts, it's essentially harmless.