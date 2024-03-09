Here's What The Apple Vision Pro Is Really Doing To Your Eyes

While there's no denying that some users experience eye discomfort during or after use of the Apple Vision Pro, the expert opinion is that this issue is mostly self-inflicted, rather than the result of any sort of hardware failing. Dr. Arvind Saini, the clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology, suggested in an interview with The Verge that eye irritation after using a VR headset is mostly due to users forgetting to blink while using the device. Though the screen itself is not harmful to look at, not blinking enough can lead to dry eyes and irritation.

The expert further noted that reported symptoms of eye redness after usage of the Apple Vision Pro are likely the result of something happening after the device has been removed from the user's head. According to Saini, this phenomenon, referred to as subconjunctival hemorrhage, actually occurs due to individuals applying rapid pressure to their eyes by rubbing them. Those who end up with dry eyes from not blinking enough during excessive screen time (a common bad tech habit) have a tendency to rub them afterwards, leading to the bloodshot effect. However, the doctor further noted that this effect is considered harmless and temporary.

While the majority of eye-related problems with the Apple Vision Pro can easily be avoided, Saini acknowledged that use of the VR headset can lead to temporary eye strain and fatigue due to the vergence-accommodation conflict. This phenomenon occurs when the eye is tricked into compensating for physical depth in a VR image, even though the screen is at a fixed distance from the eye. However, just like the other symptoms, this fatigue is only temporary and isn't believed to lead to any long-term health concerns.