How To Configure Your Xbox Series X|S Console For FPS Boost And Auto HDR

There are a lot of things you can do with your Xbox Series X|S console to customize your experience. Both when it comes to using the system in general and the actual games you play. Being able to improve the look and frame rate of older titles is something a lot of users are bound to take advantage of, too.

It's something that, on paper, will make everything run smoother and appear sharper and more vibrant. Though there's no guarantee that either function will work with any given game — there are a few conditions you have to be aware of first. Not all backward-compatible games will support FPS boost, Auto HDR, or sometimes both.

So, if you attempt to adjust these settings and can't access the right menu items (or don't see the necessary options at all), that means the game you're trying to adjust doesn't support the feature. That said, plenty of these older games do still support one or the other, so if you're interested in playing one there's no harm in checking to see if it'll work.