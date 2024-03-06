How To Cancel Your Meta Verified Subscription

When it comes to Meta platforms like Facebook and Instagram, there are two types of verified pages and profiles: Verified badges and Meta Verified. To have a Verified badge, you need to be a notable and authentic person or brand.

On the other hand, to be able to have a Meta Verified subscription, you'll just need to fulfill eligibility requirements for both personal and business accounts. Unlike Verified Badges, Meta Verified account owners need to pay a monthly subscription fee to keep their badges.

For U.S.-based Meta Verified subscribers, you'll need to pay $11.99 for web-based subscriptions and $14.99 for app-based subscriptions. Depending on your local market, the pricing for the Meta Verified subscription may vary.

Meta subscriptions allow users to enjoy benefits like added protection from impersonators, access to real people for customer support, and more visibility on the platform. While these perks may not be a big deal for the average person, the benefits can help protect people in more ways than one.

For example, if you're a rising creator, being Meta Verified can help improve your social proof, appear more legitimate, and make it easier to work with brands. On the other hand, people who are prone to being impersonated, such as government officials or public figures may also benefit from the blue check, because people can tell them apart from possible fake accounts.