Here's Why Your Android Phone Might Be Randomly Vibrating

Have you ever found yourself looking puzzled at your Android phone? You could swear you felt it vibrating, but when you check the screen, there's no new notification or missed call. Perhaps it's not even the first time this has happened, and you find yourself beginning to doubt your own sanity as you feel your phone randomly shuddering in ways that cannot be explained. There are a variety of reasons why your Android phone might give you bad vibes.

Smartphones are just small computers, and every computer occasionally exhibits behaviors with no obvious cause. Like most computer bugs, issues on Android phones are often fixable by the user. Getting the most out of an Android phone sometimes requires chasing down a source of unwelcome vibrations, whether it's a system error, an app gone rogue, or a feature you didn't realize you had turned on. Here's how to determine the cause of Android vibrations and make them stop.