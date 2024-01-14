Here's How To Turn Off Your Android Phone

Android phones come in all shapes and sizes with different manufacturers and tweaked operating system versions. So, it can sometimes be hard to do something as simple as turning your phone off if you don't know where to look. Traditional Android devices have a dedicated power button on the side. But this button can do different things on different Android devices.

To turn off Motorola phones and older Android devices such as the Pixel 4 and 5 phones, follow these instructions:

Hold down the power button for a few seconds. From the popup menu, tap Power off.

Here's how to power down a newer Samsung device:

Hold down the side button and the volume down key for a couple of seconds. Tap the gray power icon at the top of the list above the words Power off. Tap the screen once more to initiate the shutdown sequence.

Follow these instructions if you have a newer Pixel phone (Pixel 6 and later):