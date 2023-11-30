Hidden Risks You Need To Know About Before Connecting To Your Air BnB's WiFi

Accessing the internet is no safe endeavor. There are sites all across the web created by bad actors for the sole purpose of harming you. But what you might not know is that simply accessing a Wi-Fi connection that is not your own can pose the same risks as clicking on a sketchy link. It's a common misconception that only public Wi-Fi networks located in heavily populated areas like train stations are unsafe because they do not require a password to connect. Well, even Wi-Fi networks with security protocols in place can pose a danger to you.

If you have not configured a wireless setup yourself, you have no way of telling how safe it is. Sometimes, the convenience of connecting to a temporary accommodation's WiFi network is not worth the risk. There are also other ways to fall victim to a malicious trap outside of using your own devices on the network. You can mitigate the risks outlined here via proper security measures in place, but there's a real chance you are not adequately protected.