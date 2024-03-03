What Happened To iReTron Device Recycling From Shark Tank Season 5?

In a special episode of "Shark Tank's" fifth season, the titular Sharks invited young entrepreneurs into the tank, hoping to sink their teeth into the deal of the century. Among the pitches was a forward-thinking idea that sought to solve one of the biggest problems with old electronics — what do we do with them?

Jason Li, a then 16-year-old visionary with a track record that included being named the "Next Teen Tycoon" and landing on The Best Schools' "World's 50 Smartest Teenagers" list, pitched iReTron to Mark Cuban (who unfortunately may be leaving the show), Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary, hoping to secure the funding needed to market his million-dollar idea. But just how far does an idea go when it's part of a market flooded with similar businesses?

It was a question Li was forced to face as he stared down at the Sharks from his proverbial podium, hoping that his ambition would be enough to lure in an investment. Was iReTron just the right chum to attract a Shark or two? Or was Li left floating in open waters without a life raft for his business?