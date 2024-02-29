The Science Behind Leap Years, Why They Exist, And When Is The Next One

Time, as humanity understands it, is an illusion. While it's common knowledge that a day lasts 24 hours and a year lasts 365 days, that's actually more of a ballpark estimate than an absolute fact. In the latter case, it's because a year isn't actually 365 days on the dot that we occasionally need to futz with the global calendar a bit in order to preserve our seasonal structure. It's for this reason that the concept of leap years exists.

While leap years can make the calendar a bit weird for a while, they're actually a vital tool for ensuring that time continues to flow as we all understand it. In fact, without leap years, the entire calendar system would eventually be thrown completely out of whack, and the months and seasons would lose all meaning. It sounds like some kind of obtuse time travel concept, but it's actually fairly simple if you take a look at the science.