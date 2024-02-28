Elon Musk Escalates His War With Google After Latest AI Accusations

Those who follow Elon Musk on X (formerly Twitter) might have noticed that the tech billionaire has been growing increasingly critical of Google over the past week. It seems that most of his ire has been focused on the company's new AI, Gemini. Google has designed this AI to be one of the most advanced generative learning models available (though it may not be ready to replace your digital assistant just yet).

One of the things that separates it from other AI is the fact that it's multimodal, which means that it can understand and translate several different kinds of information, including text, code, audio, images, and video. Even so, the recent developments in machine learning technology have sent many tech companies scrambling to come up with their own AI software. So what is it about Gemini that has caused it to garner so much of Musk's attention?

Musk's earliest comments about the platform came on the heels of Google being forced to put a pause on Gemini's image generation software. Early users of the software complained that it was "too woke" upon noticing that it had a tendency to produce racially diverse images, even when given historical prompts such as one to produce an image of the American Founding Fathers and another to make an image of Nazis. Musk's comments seem to indicate that not only does he agree, but that he believes this is the seed of a greater, systemic issue with the platform.