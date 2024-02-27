Is Elon Musk Really Going To Build His Own Search Engine

Google's image-generating AI, Gemini, made headlines recently when its creations were accused of working off a gender and racial bias, particularly with a set of racially-diverse Nazis. Among the AI's most prominent critics is X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk. In an X post on February 23, 2024, Musk claimed he spoke directly to a senior executive at Google about Gemini's bias and was assured that "they are taking immediate action to fix the racial and gender bias." But that, Musk claims, is just the tip of the iceberg.

A senior exec at Google called and spoke to me for an hour last night. He assured me that they are taking immediate action to fix the racial and gender bias in Gemini. Time will tell. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2024

His backlash didn't stop with Gemini, and a recent reply to a follower's post suggests that Musk will also go after another of Google's flagship products: Gmail. But will Musk stop at just two Google products, or will he likely go all in and try to beat the search engine giant at its own game, especially after calling out the search engine for having its own issues?

Though self-proclaimed "Truth Slayers" like Tara Bull have posed the question, and Musk has remained critical of Google's alleged bias, there doesn't appear to be any movement on Musk's part to start his own search engine. At least, not yet.