Is Freevee Worth The Watch? Here's What You Need To Know
With the number of streaming platforms flooding the market, cutting the cord from cable providers isn't as affordable as it once was. In fact, it couldn't feel more similar as streaming platforms now offer different bundles while simultaneously hiking up their prices. Consumers have to strategically pick and choose the platforms they subscribe to in order to get the most bang for their buck. Luckily, more free services are also available, such as Freevee.
Freevee is another streaming platform owned by Amazon, much like Prime Video, and available in the U.S., U.K., and Germany. Unlike Prime Video, there is no subscription cost for Freevee, though there are ads interjected throughout the programming. It originally began with the name IMDb Freedive and subsequently changed its name to IMDb TV before landing on Amazon Freevee in 2022, which is its current name.
There are thousands of movies and TV shows available on Freevee that can give streaming giant Netflix a run for its money. But what exactly does Freevee offer?
Freevee offers original content and more
While premium streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney+ have an abundance of original content, Freevee is a good free alternative. The platform has over 20 original shows and movies, including "Neighbours" and "Almost Paradise." Unlike other free services like Peacock that limit how many episodes of an original series users can watch, Freevee users can binge entire shows without paying for a subscription.
Freevee does, however, give its users a taste of original Amazon titles, such as "Reacher," in an attempt to bring more free users over to Prime Video. The platform's other drawbacks are its Live TV and user interface. Many live channels simply repeat the same movies or shows. The Ion channel mostly repeats an endless stream of "Criminal Minds," while "Stargate SG-1" repeats on another channel.
Meanwhile, its UI poorly organizes its content. The phone app makes it impossible to search different categories, while its SmartTV version offers limited categories. When in the mood for stand-up comedy, good luck finding something unless you know exactly what you want to watch.
Watch Freevee in all your favorite places
There's not much concern for finding a device that can stream Freevee, as it's available to everyone through a web browser on the Amazon Prime Video website. It's listed as a Prime Video channel. iPhone and Android phone owners can also download the app, as well as owners of gaming systems like the Xbox Series X/S and the PS4 and PS5. Freevee is also available on Fire TV, Roku, both LG and Samsung Smart TVs from the past few years, and Google and Apple TV.
Similar to other streaming platforms like Netflix, Freevee regularly cycles content. Each month, new TV series and movie titles debut on the ad-supported platform, keeping its library fresh. Unfortunately, that means they also remove some favorite titles. All in all, Freevee is a solid platform for free content. Its ads are long-winded, and it might not have the variety of movies that services like Peacock have, but Freevee doesn't force users to buy a subscription to fully enjoy its original titles.