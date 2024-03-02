Is Freevee Worth The Watch? Here's What You Need To Know

With the number of streaming platforms flooding the market, cutting the cord from cable providers isn't as affordable as it once was. In fact, it couldn't feel more similar as streaming platforms now offer different bundles while simultaneously hiking up their prices. Consumers have to strategically pick and choose the platforms they subscribe to in order to get the most bang for their buck. Luckily, more free services are also available, such as Freevee.

Freevee is another streaming platform owned by Amazon, much like Prime Video, and available in the U.S., U.K., and Germany. Unlike Prime Video, there is no subscription cost for Freevee, though there are ads interjected throughout the programming. It originally began with the name IMDb Freedive and subsequently changed its name to IMDb TV before landing on Amazon Freevee in 2022, which is its current name.

There are thousands of movies and TV shows available on Freevee that can give streaming giant Netflix a run for its money. But what exactly does Freevee offer?