Getting AT&T's $5 Outage Credit Is Easier Than You'd Think

Last week's widespread interruption in wireless service affected more than 70,000 AT&T customers, and the company later blamed a faulty software update for the outage. Initially it was reported that subscribers to other wireless services were having network issues as well, but further investigation revealed that these users were only having trouble contacting AT&T subscribers.

The outage began in the early morning hours of Thursday, February 22, and persisted until the afternoon before AT&T was able to restore service to all its customers. In a statement published to its website that evening, AT&T said, "We apologize and recognize the frustration this outage has caused and know we let many of our customers down. To help make it right, we're applying a credit for potentially impacted accounts to help reassure our customers of our commitment to reliably connect them – anytime and anywhere."

That said, you were affected by the outage, don't expect to run out and buy a new iPhone 15 in anticipation of a big payout.