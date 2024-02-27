Getting AT&T's $5 Outage Credit Is Easier Than You'd Think
Last week's widespread interruption in wireless service affected more than 70,000 AT&T customers, and the company later blamed a faulty software update for the outage. Initially it was reported that subscribers to other wireless services were having network issues as well, but further investigation revealed that these users were only having trouble contacting AT&T subscribers.
The outage began in the early morning hours of Thursday, February 22, and persisted until the afternoon before AT&T was able to restore service to all its customers. In a statement published to its website that evening, AT&T said, "We apologize and recognize the frustration this outage has caused and know we let many of our customers down. To help make it right, we're applying a credit for potentially impacted accounts to help reassure our customers of our commitment to reliably connect them – anytime and anywhere."
That said, you were affected by the outage, don't expect to run out and buy a new iPhone 15 in anticipation of a big payout.
The $5 credit won't apply to prepaid or business
AT&T is offering affected customers $5 in credit toward the cost of monthly wireless service. The credit will be automatically applied to individual and small business accounts; AT&T business accounts are not eligible. In a separate statement announcing the credit, AT&T said, "We are also working closely with our business customers and will address their concerns as those discussions take place."
The statement also informed customers that no action on their part would be needed to get the credit, and it should appear on their statement within the next one or two billing cycles. Caution was issued to watch for phishing scams related to the outage and credit, and the company asked customers to report any suspicious messages as spam, and forward them to 7726.
The credit will not apply to subscribers of AT&T's prepaid service or Cricket Wireless — the no-contract discount provider AT&T acquired in 2013 when it purchased Leap Wireless.