How To Resize An Image On Your iPhone Or iPad

When you take a picture with an iPhone or iPad, the device saves it as a certain size, including aspect ratio and resolution. Unfortunately, this doesn't always align with your goals. Whether posting on social media or making a collage, resizing an image is a basic editing skill everyone should know. With iPhones and iPads, it's never been easier to ensure your picture is the perfect size.

There are two routes you can take: with cropping and without cropping. Cropping is the process of adjusting or removing the outer edges of a picture to improve its framing. It focuses on resizing the image by changing its aspect ratio, which helps a picture fit better on a screen or meet a social media site's criteria. Without cropping, you're usually working with its resolution. Resolution is how many pixels tall and wide a picture is, with the higher resolution producing a clearer image. Typically, most people stick with cropping, as messing with a picture's resolution can quickly get complicated, and one mistake can ruin the photo.

Both methods are available to users on iPhones and iPads with Apple's Photos app, though cropping will undoubtedly be the simpler of the two. However, note that resizing images only works when you want a picture to be smaller. Making an image larger is an entirely different process. While there are plenty of great iPhone apps for photo editing, this guide will stick to features available on every iPhone and iPad.