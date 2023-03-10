How To Crop A Screenshot On Mac: An Easy Guide

There are loads of reasons why you may want (or need) to take a screenshot on your Mac, but what do you do if you only need an image of one particular part of your screen? Well, depending on how you take the screenshot in the first place, you may have a little more work (or none) to do once you've snapped what needs snapping.

For example, if you take a full screenshot by pressing Shift + Command + 3 or by using the Screenshot button on your MacBook's touch bar (if it has one and you've set it up), then once the screen is taken you can go in and crop it manually. But it's also possible to select the exact area of the screen you want to capture first, cutting out the need for additional cutting.

Regardless of your approach, you can trim your screenshots down to focus on what's important fairly easily.