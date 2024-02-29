Sound Settings To Optimize Your Samsung TV For Watching Movies

Sure, if you start watching content on your Samsung TV straight out of the box, no further adjustments made, you'll get perfectly satisfactory picture and audio. But if you like to optimize every nook and cranny of your TV's menu options, you'll want to know what to press where in order to crank out the absolute best audio.

In particular, home theater aficionados with their Samsung TV will want their feature presentations to sound as pristine as possible. While we trust you've got your preferred sound accessories, from mid-budget soundbars to high-end surround sound systems, there are still some Samsung items you'll want to explore for optimal enjoyment.

These are the sound settings you should adjust on your Samsung TV to give you the best possible audio for movies. After all, you wouldn't want the picture on your TV to be covered by any visual impediments. Shouldn't your audio be just as crystal clear?