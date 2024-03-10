Can This TikTok Trick Really Improve Your Samsung's Battery Life?
No one likes battery degradation. It is one of the biggest problems with lithium batteries, especially in smartphones. After about a year of use, you start to notice your battery isn't staying charged as long as it once would, and, in most cases, people look for any guide to maximizing battery life. Now, one TikTok user thinks he's cracked the code for Samsung devices. But did he?
According to Prince Tech Official, a simple trick for improving your Samsung's battery life is resetting a setting called "Batterystats" in one of the device's advanced menus. To do so, you navigate to your Samsung's phone app and dial *#9900# instead of a regular phone number. This pulls up the SysDump menu, where you'll find the option to reset your Batterystats.
Unfortunately, this process isn't a magic code that instantly improves battery life. In fact, it won't improve your battery life at all. All the Batterystats reset button does is re-calibrate your Samsung phone's battery, which you should do every few months simply to maintain a healthy battery. However, you won't notice your battery lasting longer because of it.
Recalibrating your battery makes it more accurate
Battery degradation is a problem we all deal with, and it's one that Android accounts for in all of its devices that are used for a wide variety of applications. While there isn't a "secret" code that instantly improves battery life, you will notice the benefits of occasionally recalibrating your device's battery by resetting the Batterystats.
@princetechofficial
Secret Samsung Code For Battery Life🔋 #battery #batterylife #secretcode #secret #samsung #samsungtips #android #androidtips
Modern smartphones revolve around adaptive batteries that monitor and measure their use over time, calibrating themselves to remain accurate. When you turn a phone on for the first time, it calibrates the battery to accurately show the user the charge percentage. However, as the device ages and the battery has been charged hundreds of times, the phone's calibration can become less precise, resulting in inaccurate battery percentages. For example, someone with an older device may notice their phone dies at 5% instead of 1%. It's an annoying problem that results from an inaccurate calibration, not battery degradation.
Resetting the Batterystats, as this TikTok user suggests, fixes this issue by getting rid of the old battery data stored in your phone and resetting the calibration. Once completed, your Android will die just as quickly as before, but at least now your battery percentage will be accurately displayed. Battery degradation is a physical problem with your physical battery, and it can't be solved with a software reset like recalibration.