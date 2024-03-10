Can This TikTok Trick Really Improve Your Samsung's Battery Life?

No one likes battery degradation. It is one of the biggest problems with lithium batteries, especially in smartphones. After about a year of use, you start to notice your battery isn't staying charged as long as it once would, and, in most cases, people look for any guide to maximizing battery life. Now, one TikTok user thinks he's cracked the code for Samsung devices. But did he?

According to Prince Tech Official, a simple trick for improving your Samsung's battery life is resetting a setting called "Batterystats" in one of the device's advanced menus. To do so, you navigate to your Samsung's phone app and dial *#9900# instead of a regular phone number. This pulls up the SysDump menu, where you'll find the option to reset your Batterystats.

Unfortunately, this process isn't a magic code that instantly improves battery life. In fact, it won't improve your battery life at all. All the Batterystats reset button does is re-calibrate your Samsung phone's battery, which you should do every few months simply to maintain a healthy battery. However, you won't notice your battery lasting longer because of it.